Impinj Invests In Partner-Relations L...

Impinj Invests In Partner-Relations Leadership And Next-Generation Channel Program

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Impinj , a leading provider of RAIN RFID solutions, today announced at RFID Journal Live that Erica Beckstrom has joined the company as Vice President of worldwide channels . Beckstrom brings over 25 years of experience from Cisco and Sun where she led end-user sales organizations including developing and nurturing channel programs and relationships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC