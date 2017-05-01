IDG Contributor Network: 7-Eleven thinks it can go cashier-less. It's wrong.
There's a massive difference between retailers using technology to free up associates to do more hands-on work and using that technology to replace those associates. Freeing up will work but replacement won't.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|2 hr
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC