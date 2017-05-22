Hospital to Track 12,000 Assets via Active RFID
Michigan Medicine , one of the largest health-care complexes in the world, has deployed active RFID technology to track thousands of assets throughout its facility. The technology is intended to reduce rental costs, as well as the rate of missing equipment as the health-care provider expands further.
