GuardRFID Brings RTLS to Remote Locations

Several companies are piloting or deploying a solar-powered real-time location system from Canadian technology company GuardRFID Solutions that is intended to deliver low-cost location data regarding people and things in places that do not lend themselves to technology. The AllGuard Real-time Location Platform system allows active RFID RTLS technology to be quickly and easily deployed at locations that lack power sources or network connectivity, says Zahir Abji, GuardRFID's president and CEO, or that cannot accommodate cabling and permanent installations.

