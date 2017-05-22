Google, A.I. and the rise of the super-sensor
Appearing first in Google Assistant and Google Photos, Google Lens uses artificial intelligence to specifically identify things in the frame of a smartphone camera. In Google's demo, not only did Google Lens identify a flower, but the species of flower.
