Company chosen for inventory manageme...

Company chosen for inventory management of large Chromebook deployment

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: District Administration

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the sixteenth largest district in the country, has selected TIPWeb-IT and TIPWeb-IM for asset and instructional material management. This comprehensive district-wide solution will be implemented across the K-12 school system's 170 schools to benefit their 145,000 students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC