Company Boosts Sensitivity and Shorte...

Company Boosts Sensitivity and Shortens Length of Its RFID Yarn

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

French technology company PrimoiD is commercially scaling its passive ultrahigh-frequency RFID yarn for textile manufacturers, as well as the industrial market, to enable the embedding or RFID tags directly into garments or materials. The technology is not only intended for use in apparel and retail, but is also being trialed on industrial products that do not lend themselves well to the attachment of an adhesive or hanging tag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC