Company Boosts Sensitivity and Shortens Length of Its RFID Yarn

French technology company PrimoiD is commercially scaling its passive ultrahigh-frequency RFID yarn for textile manufacturers, as well as the industrial market, to enable the embedding or RFID tags directly into garments or materials. The technology is not only intended for use in apparel and retail, but is also being trialed on industrial products that do not lend themselves well to the attachment of an adhesive or hanging tag.

