Coming soon: The Walmart Dash button?

Friday May 5

A patent filing by Walmart reveals that the retail giant could be developing an Internet of Things-based device that tracks how shoppers use products in their homes and then electronically reorders merchandise. The retailer's proposed device relies on IoT tags, which could be comprised of Bluetooth, radio frequency identification , infrared, or near-field communications , among other technology options.

