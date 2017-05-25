Coaldale composting to begin in March

Coaldale composting to begin in March

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, council heard from Cindy L'Hirondelle, Coaldale's Development and Environmental Services Manager, regarding the results of a recent request for proposal to supply the town with enough bins. A single company, IPL Environmental, submitted a tender to provide individual residences with 240-litre bins between Feb. 12 and 23. Pickups would then begin on March 5. According to a letter of understanding provided in the council agenda package, the green bins will include a seven-litre "kitchen catcher" which can be used to transfer organic waste such as food scraps to the bin.

