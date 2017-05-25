Coaldale composting to begin in March
During their regular meeting on Tuesday, council heard from Cindy L'Hirondelle, Coaldale's Development and Environmental Services Manager, regarding the results of a recent request for proposal to supply the town with enough bins. A single company, IPL Environmental, submitted a tender to provide individual residences with 240-litre bins between Feb. 12 and 23. Pickups would then begin on March 5. According to a letter of understanding provided in the council agenda package, the green bins will include a seven-litre "kitchen catcher" which can be used to transfer organic waste such as food scraps to the bin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC