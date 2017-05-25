Coaldale composting to begin in March

During their regular meeting on Tuesday, council heard from Cindy L'Hirondelle, Coaldale's Development and Environmental Services Manager, regarding the results of a recent request for proposal to supply the town with enough bins. A single company, IPL Environmental, submitted a tender to provide individual residences with 240-litre bins between Feb. 12 and 23. Pickups would then begin on March 5. According to a letter of understanding provided in the council agenda package, the green bins will include a seven-litre "kitchen catcher" which can be used to transfer organic waste such as food scraps to the bin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.