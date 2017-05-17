Checkpoint Introduces Windlight RFID Label
The new label features the use of Impinj's Monza R6-P RAIN RFID tag chip, which is optimized for serializing items. Checkpoint Systems, Inc. announced at RFID Journal Live its Windlight RFID label for cosmetics categories and many other merchandise visibility applications.
