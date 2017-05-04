Centre wakes up to dud RFID tags fitted on 73 lakh vehicles so far
NEW DELHI: The road transport ministry 's rush to mandate RFID tags in vehicles without adequate infrastructure has meant that 73 lakh vehicles manufactured over the last couple of years carry dud tags which may need to be refixed or updated. These tags were meant to sail you through toll plazas as you could load cash in advance.
