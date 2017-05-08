Can Walmart dash past Amazon with its own product replenishment system?
Moving a step beyond Amazon.com's Dash button, Walmart is seeking to patent a delivery system that automatically reorders items when they run out. Walmart's system would place an internet-connected tag that makes use of RFID, Bluetooth, NFC or some other technology on products to monitor usage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Retailwire.com.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May 3
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC