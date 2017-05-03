Avery Dennison Experience Center Aims to Encourage Innovation
With the broadening role of the Internet of Things and radio frequency identification technologies in retail, as well as in the logistics, aviation and automotive sectors, global label manufacturer Avery Dennison has opened a lab to help support growth in these areas. Avery Dennison's I.Lab is an experience center at the company's European headquarters in Oegstgeest, Netherlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|15 hr
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr 27
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC