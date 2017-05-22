AT&T has Verizon in its sights with n...

AT&T has Verizon in its sights with new IoT network

18 hrs ago

AT&T announced it launched a national LTE Cat-M1 network in the US with plans to expand to Mexico this week. Companies that want to leverage this specialized network for the enterprise IoT can pay $1.50 per device per month, plus the cost of the associated modules.

Chicago, IL

