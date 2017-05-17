Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, US, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Anti-Counterfeiting Packaging Market is estimated at $75.4 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $214.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2015 to 2022. Factors such as laws & regulations enforced by governments, growing awareness among consumers with regards to secure packaging and maintaining an efficient supply chain are some key factors fostering the market.

