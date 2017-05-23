Announces Winners of Its 11th Annual RFID Journal Awards

At the RFID Journal LIVE! 2017 conference and exhibition, held in Phoenix, Ariz., on May 9-11, RFID Journal announced the winners of its 11th annual RFID Journal Awards . The winners were selected in six different end-user categories: Lululemon Athletica -for its use of RFID to ensure that all inventory available in the store is optimally represented on the store floor through real-time replenishment, and to establish a foundation of accurate, real-time inventory available to satisfy guests' needs across stores at any time .

