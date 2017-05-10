Amazon Disrupts Again: Here's what yo...

Amazon Disrupts Again: Here's what you need to know

Chain Store Age

Ever since the announcement of Amazon Go and its promised checkout-free shopping experience, retailers have been left wondering, "what does Amazon Go mean for the rest of retail?" There is no doubt it's an exciting time to be in the business of delivering technologies that move the needle on physical store shopper experiences and this announcement fast-forwards the need to make the investments that drive a new kind of retail. But should every retailer be thinking about a cookie cutter approach to what Amazon is doing? Probably not.

Read more at Chain Store Age.

