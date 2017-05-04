Alien Technology Unveils Reader and Gateway Device to Simplify RFID Deployments

Alien Technology has released a new ultrahigh-frequency RFID reader and gateway device aimed at easing the process of deploying radio frequency identification for small to midsized companies. The ALR-F800-X is a UHF RFID reader that also serves also as a gateway, capturing read data from as many as four other Alien readers, then interpreting that information and forwarding it to a server.

