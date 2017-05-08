A Global Gathering of Those Seeking New Efficiencies

Throughout the past few weeks, I have had the chance to speak personally, or to correspond via email, with businesspeople from more than 50 companies who plan to attend this week's RFID Journal LIVE! conference and exhibition, being held in Phoenix, Ariz. This was done through our Concierge service, by which we help firms find the exhibitors that can provide the technology they need for the business issue they are trying to address.

