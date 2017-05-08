A Global Gathering of Those Seeking N...

A Global Gathering of Those Seeking New Efficiencies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

Throughout the past few weeks, I have had the chance to speak personally, or to correspond via email, with businesspeople from more than 50 companies who plan to attend this week's RFID Journal LIVE! conference and exhibition, being held in Phoenix, Ariz. This was done through our Concierge service, by which we help firms find the exhibitors that can provide the technology they need for the business issue they are trying to address.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May 3 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr 27 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC