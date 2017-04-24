Will 7-Eleven's plan to deal with worker shortages in Japan migrate to America?
Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven, has an employee shortage problem in Japan. The situation has become so serious that the convenience store chain has resorted to using technology such as radio frequency identification technology to reduce or eliminate its dependence on human workers.
