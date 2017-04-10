Why some Swedish workers are getting microchips implanted in their hands

In Sweden, some workers are actually volunteering to do just that, electing to have a chip the size of a grain of rice implanted in their bodies to help them unlock doors, operate printers, open storage lockers and even buy smoothies with the wave of their hand, according to an Associated Press report . Epicenter, a digital hub in Stockholm that houses more than 300 startups and innovation labs for larger companies, has made the implanted chip available to its own workers and to member organizations in recent years, a biohacking experiment in simplicity that's been embraced by some early adopters associated with the center but represents a technological frontier sure to make other people shudder.

