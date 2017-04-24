Video: Barcodes on Hard Hats Track Construction Labor
Telematics are an important part of tracking equipment, setting geo-fences, and monitoring security. Eyrus, a data collection and software company in Washington, D.C., has developed a new way to track who's who on construction jobsites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|18 hr
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC