Turck Buys Smartphone-based RFID Company U Grok It
Industrial automation technology company Turck has acquired U Grok It , a six-year-old family-owned Colorado company that makes smartphone-based ultrahigh-frequency RFID technology. The acquisition will allow Turck to offer lower-cost RFID-based solutions, using technology such as the Grokker, a handheld device that plugs into Android-, iOS- or Microsoft Windows 8- or 10-based smart devices, and to develop further technology consisting of a smartphone or tablet device with built-in RFID reader technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC