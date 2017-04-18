Turck Buys Smartphone-based RFID Company U Grok It

Industrial automation technology company Turck has acquired U Grok It , a six-year-old family-owned Colorado company that makes smartphone-based ultrahigh-frequency RFID technology. The acquisition will allow Turck to offer lower-cost RFID-based solutions, using technology such as the Grokker, a handheld device that plugs into Android-, iOS- or Microsoft Windows 8- or 10-based smart devices, and to develop further technology consisting of a smartphone or tablet device with built-in RFID reader technology.

