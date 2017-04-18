Ttab Reverses Section 2(d) Refusal of Crosby Quic-Tag over Quick Tag for Identification Tags
The Board reversed a Section 2 refusal to register the mark CROSBY QUIC-TAG for "radio frequency identification tags for material lifting equipment; computer software and firmware for reading radio frequency identification tags for material lifting equipment," finding it not likely to cause confusion with the registered mark QUICK TAG in the form shown to the right, for "metal identification tags" [TAG disclaimed]. The Board found that "although Applicant's and Registrant's goods are somewhat related, the dissimilarities in their respective marks, coupled with the mostly diverse channels of trade and sophisticated classes of purchasers, create 'a confluence of facts which persuasively point to confusion as being unlikely.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at The TTABlog.
