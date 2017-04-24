Thinfilm Readies for Industrial IoT M...

Thinfilm Readies for Industrial IoT Market Through Key Partnerships...

Thin Film Electronics ASA , a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart packaging solutions using printed electronics technology, today announced technology partnerships with three leading providers of NFC-reader hardware - Socket Mobile , Famoco , and SpringCard . Each partner is collaborating with Thinfilm to bring Thinfilm-validated, enterprise-ready NFC readers to the market and help position NFC as an enabling technology for a range of applications within the Industrial Internet of Things space.

