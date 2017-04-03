Target to Buy Avery Dennison Radio Tags
Avery Dennison Inc. will supply Target Corp. with radio frequency identification tags as part of the mass retailer's initiative to implement the technology at more than 1,600 stores. Glendale-based Avery Dennison on Monday said Target plans to use the company's line of ultra-high frequency RFID tags to identify items in Target's home and apparel categories, among others.
