T3 Expo Launches Innovative App, T3 Tracker, Solving a Last Milea for Shipment at Tradeshows
T3 Expo and Intelligent Product Solutions Collaborate to Pioneer T3 Tracker Solution; Provides Visibility into where Packages are, while Creating Easy Way to Ship Back Items )--T3 Expo, a general contractor for tradeshows and corporate events, in collaboration with Intelligent Product Solutions , a product development company that provides software and hardware engineering and industrial design services, is reducing the complexity that is synonymous with the tradeshow industry with the introduction of its new app, the T3 Tracker. The RFID technology solution picks up where mail carriers leave off at the tradeshow convention center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC