T3 Expo Launches Innovative App, T3 Tracker, Solving a Last Milea for Shipment at Tradeshows

T3 Expo and Intelligent Product Solutions Collaborate to Pioneer T3 Tracker Solution; Provides Visibility into where Packages are, while Creating Easy Way to Ship Back Items )--T3 Expo, a general contractor for tradeshows and corporate events, in collaboration with Intelligent Product Solutions , a product development company that provides software and hardware engineering and industrial design services, is reducing the complexity that is synonymous with the tradeshow industry with the introduction of its new app, the T3 Tracker. The RFID technology solution picks up where mail carriers leave off at the tradeshow convention center.

