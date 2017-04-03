Swedish employees agree to microchip implants
Would you agree to have a microchip implanted in you by your workplace, that could potentially monitor your toilet breaks and how many hours you worked? A Swedish firm in Stockholm - Epicenter - has offered to inject its staff with microchips for free, and around 150 of the company's young workforce have so far taken up the offer. The RFID chips are roughly the size of a grain of rice, and are implanted using a syringe into the fleshy part of the recipient's hand.
