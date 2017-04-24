Study Forecasts 350 Percent Rise in I...

Study Forecasts 350 Percent Rise in IoT in Retail by 2021

According to a Juniper Research study released last month, IoT platform-based devices in the retail environment, including RFID and Bluetooth Low Energy beacons, will number 12.5 billion in the next four years. The figure is rising 350 percent, the study finds, from the 2.7 billion connected devices last year.

