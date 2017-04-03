Special Achievement Award: Ken Traub

Special Achievement Award: Ken Traub

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: RFID Journal

Each year since 2009, RFID Journal has been giving out a Special Achievement Award to an individual who has contributed greatly to the RFID industry, either through the development of new standards, research into the technology's benefits or leadership in deploying radio frequency identification solutions. This year, the editors of RFID Journal decided to give the award to Ken Traub, who ran his own consulting firm but also contributed greatly to the development of GS1 's software standards for sharing and using RFID data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RFID Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC