Special Achievement Award: Ken Traub

Each year since 2009, RFID Journal has been giving out a Special Achievement Award to an individual who has contributed greatly to the RFID industry, either through the development of new standards, research into the technology's benefits or leadership in deploying radio frequency identification solutions. This year, the editors of RFID Journal decided to give the award to Ken Traub, who ran his own consulting firm but also contributed greatly to the development of GS1 's software standards for sharing and using RFID data.

