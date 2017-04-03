Shoe Retailer Uses RFID to Bring Omnichannel to Physical Store

Italian footwear retailer Store of the Future opened its new Florence shop in September 2016, with an EPC ultrahigh-frequency RFID-based system to bring more personalized service to customers as they try on shoes, while also enabling omnichannel sales. The solution, provided by systems integrator Temera, uses RFID technology from Keonn for smart fitting room technology and inventory management.

