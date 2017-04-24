RTLS in Healthcare 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 56% and Forecast to 2020
The market research analyst expects the global RTLS market in the healthcare industry to witness a tremendous growth during the forecast period, posting a CAGR of more than 56%. RTLS or real-time location system solutions provide a high degree of intelligence in locating assets as people that brings real-time data to the decision-makers, which leads to process improvement and faster decision making.
