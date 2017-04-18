RFID Unbridles Pathogen Transmission Research
Researchers at the University of Guelph have been testing radio frequency identification technology to track the movements of horses and staff members to determine how disease may be spread. The technology uniquely identifies each of those wearing an RFID tag, while the tags themselves collect data about each contact they have with other tags.
