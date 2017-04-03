RFID Technology Lights Up Prescription Will-Call System
North Carolina drug retailer Drugco Discount Pharmacy is the first mainland U.S.-based drugstore to employ an RFID light stick for pharmacy will-call. The system, provided by Suncrest Solutions in partnership with EZ-RFID , automates the retrieval process for prescription drugs when customers arrive at the counter to pick them up.
