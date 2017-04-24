RFID Is the Solution for Omnichannel ...

RFID Is the Solution for Omnichannel Sales

Read more: RFID Journal

During a presentation at the National Retail Federation Big Show regarding retail information systems , radio frequency identification technology was highlighted in several major retail reports and events for 2017. RFID is considered a technology that can support omnichannel sales strategies, allowing companies to mix online and physical sales without losing control of product movement, and it can take important indicators from such transactions.

