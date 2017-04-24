RFID Automates Fracking Interventions...

RFID Automates Fracking Interventions for Weatherford

Global oilfield services company Weatherford has expanded its existing RFID technology programs to manage the operation of tools during the hydraulic fracturing and stimulation processes at fracking sites. For nearly a decade, the company has been developing radio frequency identification to control downhole tools, which are deployed into a well during drilling and completion operations .

