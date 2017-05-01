Railways to use radio-frequency tags to track wagons, coaches21 min ago
New Delhi, May 1 The Indian Railways will use radio-frequency identification tags for tracking of wagons, coaches and locomotives to ensure effective and transparent functioning. Leveraging information technology in a big way, the public transporter has issued instructions for equipping all wagons with RFID tags to begin with.
