Petrol pumps in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai face the heat over printed bills

HPCL and BPCL, two of the largest retailers, are migrating to automated printed bills; Question is: Will the ink last till you file for tax relief at the end of the year? Here's bad news for motorists who stash their petrol bills for reimbursement - Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have decided to do away with manual receipts and will only issue bills on thermal paper, which fades after a few days. This will have a direct impact on employees who prefer to ask for manual receipts that they can then store for tax benefits and reimbursement from their workplace.

