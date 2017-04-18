Petrol pumps in Mumbai, Thane and Nav...

Petrol pumps in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai face the heat over printed bills

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

HPCL and BPCL, two of the largest retailers, are migrating to automated printed bills; Question is: Will the ink last till you file for tax relief at the end of the year? Here's bad news for motorists who stash their petrol bills for reimbursement - Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum have decided to do away with manual receipts and will only issue bills on thermal paper, which fades after a few days. This will have a direct impact on employees who prefer to ask for manual receipts that they can then store for tax benefits and reimbursement from their workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16) Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,177 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC