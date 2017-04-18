PDC's Smart Band(R) RFID Wristband System Boosts Kalahari Resorts, PA Recent Expansion
PDC the global leader of innovative identification solutions, announced today that Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Pocono Mountains, PA selected PDC's Smart Band RFID Wristband System for electronic access control, keyless room entry, and cashless purchasing for the resort's expansion, which recently doubled its size and guest capacities. Kalahari Resorts Pocono Mountains is America's largest indoor waterpark, covering an impressive 220,000 square feet and hosting 977 guest rooms and suites after its expansion this March.
