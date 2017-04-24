Partnership Enables Hybrid BLE for Zo...

Partnership Enables Hybrid BLE for Zonal and Real-Time Tracking

The resulting hybrid system can track items or individuals within zones, and can do so within a few meters at locations where that level of location granularity is necessary. The partnership with British Columbia-based industrial indoor location technology firm Fathom allows Acumentive to serve two needs: tracking beacons only when they pass a beacon receiver in areas where zonal coverage is enough, and zeroing in on a specific location with the same beacon tag, using a Fathom Hub installed in that area.

