Newest Premier Gaming and Entertainment Destination Ilani Set to Open ...

InvoTech Systems Inc. announces the recent implementation of its Uniform System at ilani, Washington's newest premier gaming and entertainment destination. InvoTech Systems is the leading provider of advanced Linen Management, Laundry and Uniform Systems that integrate the latest RFID technology to increase profitability for hotels, resorts, casino operators, sports arenas, convention centers and theme parks.

