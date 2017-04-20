Neology Receives OmniAir 6C Certification for RFID Enabled E-Plate
Neology, a subsidiary of RFID industry pacesetter SMARTRAC, announced today that it has received Certification for its innovative E-Plate from OmniAir Certification Services . The OCS Certification validates that Neology products comply with baseline interoperability and applied interoperability across equipment vendors and facilities and withstand conditions of the toll environment.
