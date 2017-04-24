LIVE! to Feature New RFID Products
RFID Journal today announced some of the new products that will be exhibited at this year's RFID Journal LIVE! conference and exhibition. LIVE! 2017, which will focus on radio frequency identification and its many business applications, will be held on May 9-11, at Arizona's Phoenix Convention Center.
