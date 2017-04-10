Less Than 10 Percent of Retailers Use...

Less Than 10 Percent of Retailers Use RFID, Study Says

According to RFID solutions provider SML RFID, the apparel market is still in the earliest steps of a long race toward universal RFID tag use. In fact, the company estimates, apparel market penetration is a conservative 4 to 8 percent thus far.

