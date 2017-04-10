Knomo #LiveFree: A stylish tech backpack designed by non-techies
Unlike our friends over at the ever-stylish GQ , the Ars Orbital HQ is rarely filled with the kinds of fashion-forward accessories a modern man needs, let alone the entirely frivolous , but ultimately more satisfying ones, it doesn't. You can imagine my surprise when London-based, mid-priced bag and accessory maker Knomo got in touch to pitch a five-day trial of its latest fashionable fusion of leather and canvas in the form of the #LiveFree [sic] backpack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ...
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID...
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
|What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|RFIDtags
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC