Juniper Systems teams up with Industrial Networks to produce...

Juniper Systems, Inc. and Industrial Networks recently established a partnership after an extensive, collaborative effort in integrating ATA/AEI long-range UHF RFID tag readers into the Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet. As the only existing solution of its kind, it will serve as a complete identification and tracking system for the railroad industry, as well as other industries requiring long-range UHF RFID tag reading.

