Juniper Systems teams up with Industr...

Juniper Systems teams up with Industrial Networks to produce...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Directions Magazine

Juniper Systems, Inc. and Industrial Networks recently established a partnership after an extensive, collaborative effort in integrating ATA/AEI long-range UHF RFID tag readers into the Mesa 2 Rugged Tablet. As the only existing solution of its kind, it will serve as a complete identification and tracking system for the railroad industry, as well as other industries requiring long-range UHF RFID tag reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Directions Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... Oct '16 Carl Li 1
What is the Application of RFID System for Cate... (Oct '16) Oct '16 RFIDtags 1
What is the Influence of Air Baggage Tag in USA? (Sep '16) Sep '16 RFIDtags 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,328 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC