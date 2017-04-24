IoT Sensor Solution Identifies Equipm...

IoT Sensor Solution Identifies Equipment Failures Before They Happen

Read more: Global Logistics/Supply Chain

Field service technology company Servicemax has partnered with software and services firm PTC to offer an Internet of Things system using radio frequency identification, satellite, long-range low-power RF or Wi-Fi technology to report when a piece of equipment starts to malfunction - even, in some cases, before a user notices the problem. The system, known as Connected Field Service , was released last year and is in use by equipment manufacturers, maintenance companies and equipment users.

