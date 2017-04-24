IoT Sensor Solution Identifies Equipment Failures Before They Happen

Field service technology company Servicemax has partnered with software and services firm PTC to offer an Internet of Things system using radio frequency identification, satellite, long-range low-power RF or Wi-Fi technology to report when a piece of equipment starts to malfunction - even, in some cases, before a user notices the problem. The system, known as Connected Field Service , was released last year and is in use by equipment manufacturers, maintenance companies and equipment users.

