Impinj to Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. , a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions for identifying, locating and authenticating everyday items, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Impinj will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter results as well as its outlook for its second quarter of 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

