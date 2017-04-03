Gorilla Technology Releases Smart Ret...

Gorilla Technology Releases Smart Retail ...

1 hr ago Read more: The Financial Mirror

Gorilla Technology , a global provider of video intelligence and IoT technology, releases its Video IoT Platform. The integration of Gorilla's Edge Computing and Cloud Storage Solutions with Dell Embedded Box PC 3000 and 5000 Series offers comprehensive, video-centric IoT applications.

