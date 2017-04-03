Global Smart Labels Market Anticipate...

Global Smart Labels Market Anticipated to Expand Robustly at a CAGR of 17%, 2016-2026

According to the research findings from Future Market Insights' report, titled "Smart Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026," nearly 400,000 thousand units of smart labels sold globally in 2016 were accounted by Radio-Frequency Identification technology, which amounted to an estimated US$ 2,493.9 million. Surging demand for RFID tags in the global retail industry have instrumented the boost in sales of smart labels, globally.

